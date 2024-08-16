BJP’s Partition Day an attempt to spread hatred: Congress

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday attacked the BJP-led Centre, saying the rulers of today are encouraging divisive thinking and marking the 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' with the intention of spreading hatred. In his address at the AICC headquarters here on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, Kharge slammed the RSS, saying that the Sangh Parivar promoted Britishers' divide-and-rule policy for its own benefit.

"Unity in diversity is our strength and not a weakness. Some people propagate that we got independence easily but the truth is that lakhs of people made sacrifices, left their homes and even people from well-to-do families spent time in jails," he said. Instead of walking the path shown by them, the rulers of today are encouraging divisive thinking, he said. "They mark Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas with the intention of spreading hatred. Those who did not participate in the Independence movement give advice to the Congress party and without any contribution want to get counted among the martyrs," the Congress president said.

The Narendra Modi government has been observing August 14 as the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day since 2021 in remembrance of those who lost their lives during the country's partition. Kharge alleged, "It is a historical fact that their hate-filled politics resulted in the partition of the country. The partition happened because of them. For their own advantage, the Sangh Parivar promoted Britishers' divide-and-rule policy."