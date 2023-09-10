Live
- Country will be protected only if INDIA block wins 2024 elections, says M.K Stalin
- Industry stakeholders hail inclusion of startups as part of G20 Delhi Declaration
- 'Nothing Hindu' about what the BJP does says Rahul Gandhi
- If you believe in 'manifesting' ,then you're more likely to get 'bankrupt', says study
- At G20 summit, PM Modi makes renewed push for UNSC expansion; US, Russia, France praise outcomes under Indian presidency
- India to decide on crypto regulations after 'extensive discussions' globally, IMF-FSB paper to act as 'bottom line' : Official
- British PM Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata Murty spend 45 minutes at Akshardham temple, enquire about its architecture and history
- Asia Cup: India-Pakistan match halted in Colombo due to heavy rain; Rohit, Gill slam fifties
- Musk's ex-partner Grimes demands to see her son, in now deleted X post
- Rajnath Singh to open 90 BRO projects on Tuesday
Just In
BJP’s policies only aimed at promoting rich, says Priyanka Gandhi
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday said that BJP’s policies are only aimed at promoting the rich and they have nothing to do with the poor or the middle class people of the country.
Jaipur : Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday said that BJP’s policies are only aimed at promoting the rich and they have nothing to do with the poor or the middle class people of the country.
She said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi spends crores of rupees on his motorcade while he calls himself the son of the soil.
“He (Modi) goes abroad and makes deals for his industrialist friends. BJP’s policies are only aimed at promoting the rich and they have nothing to do with the poor or the middle class,” Priyanka Gandhi said during a public rally in Tonk, Rajasthan.
She said that the Gehlot government’s focus has been only on development and taking people forward.
At the G20 Summit, Priyanka said that it rained in Delhi today. “It seems that what the countrymen could not say, the gods have said that it is not right to be so haughty. Keep the people of the country ahead of yourself,” she said.
She said that the Modi government has spent Rs 32 lakh crore by imposing tax on petrol and diesel. “If money is spent on gatherings, how will there be any money for the public,” she asked.
“Rajasthan government is organising camps to provide relief to the common people from inflation. Women were also provided with cell phones.” Priyanka Gandhi also launched the Indira Rasoi Gramin scheme.
In Rajasthan cities, the food was provided for rupees eight only, however, the government had announced to provide cheap food from Indira Rasoi in rural areas also. These food outlets will be run in the name of Indira Rasoi Yojana Gramin.