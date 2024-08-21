Black carrots more nutritious than red, orange: Patanjali

  • Menu
Haridwar: It’s hard to find someone who doesn’t enjoy eating carrots, whether in the form of halwa or other Indian dishes, as a vegetable or as juice, especially in winter, carrots are everyone’s favourite.

In the market, one can find various types of carrots, such as black, orange, and red. While they all look equally enticing, they can also be confusing when it comes to determining which is more beneficial and nutritious.

Patanjali’s research has brought clarity to this, and its findings have been published by the prestigious American journal Heliyon from Cell Press publication.

The study reveals that while all carrots are excellent, black carrots are the best because they contain a higher amount of anthocyanin.

On this occasion, Acharya Balkrishna stated that this research is a testament to the profound knowledge embedded in our ancient texts.

Acharya Balkrishna further emphasised that these findings not only highlight the health benefits of black carrots but also underscore the need for more research on the therapeutic properties of plants described in traditional Indian medicine.

