Blaze in Mathura firecracker market leaves 15 injured

A massive fire erupted at a firecrackers market in Mathura on Sunday, injuring at least 15 people, nine of them seriously.
The incident happened in Gopal Bagh, located within the Raya Kotwali area, triggering chaos and distress during the Diwali festivities.
According to the authorities, the fire started at one shop and spread quickly to the other shops before the fire brigade reached the spot.
Of the 15 injured persons , four are reported to be in critical condition.
According to reports, the intensity of the fire was so strong that it burned down two motorcycles and 12 shops in the vicinity.
Visuals of the incident showed people running helter-skelter as the fire engulfed multiple shops and firefighters worked to contain the blaze.
The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.
Station House Officer Ajay Kishore said: "Seven shops selling firecrackers in Gopalbagh area caught fire. Nine people suffered serious burn injuries. It seems that the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit."