BMC-CISF organise ‘Amrit Kalash’ yatra in Mumbai

Mumbai : Hundreds of citizens joined the ‘Amrit Kalash padyatra’ organised by the Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation and the Central Industrial Security Force, under the Centre’s ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ campaign to mark 75 years of Independence, here on Tuesday.

The yatra was taken out from Chembur’s Diamond Garden to the BMC M (W) Division and scores of people deposited soil in the ‘kalash’ (urn), raising nationalist slogans en route.

This urn shall later be sent to New Delhi for a national programme on ‘Amrit Kalash’ to be held next month, along with 7,500 such urns from all over India. BMC’s Commissioner IS Chahal said that the civic body was implementing the ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ campaign till October 27 in the city.

Today’s public event saw top BMC and CISF officials and scores of students from civic-run schools participating enthusiastically, marching in a parade to the beat of a band and then joining the gathering to take the pledge of ‘Panchprana’, along with the citizens present there.

On September 1, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the nationwide ‘Amrit Kalash Yatra’ in New Delhi with similar processions being held all over India. From September till October end, people from the remotest hamlets, villages, blocks, districts, towns, cities will collect soil/grain in the urns that will be taken to New Delhi for a mega-event scheduled late next month.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will place the soil collected from around the country at the Amrit Vatika as homage to the country’s brave heroes and martyrs to symbolise the country’s unity in diversity as it progresses towards the centenary of Independence on August 15, 2047.

