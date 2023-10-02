Bodies of three minor sisters found stuffed in trunk near Punjab's Jalandhar, parents held

Chandigarh: In a horrific incident, the bodies of three minor sisters, reported missing a day before, were found stuffed in a trunk in a village near Punjab's Jalandhar city on Monday, police said.

Police arrested the parents, who were blamed for poisoning them and stuffing their bodies in the trunk, before going for their daily routine.

The family of the migrant labourer had five children, police added.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kartarpur, Balbir Singh, said the three sisters were found dead in a trunk in the house.

"We got the information from Kanpur village about the disappearance of three sisters around 11 p.m. (on Sunday). The family is from Bihar and they are migrant labourers. Yesterday (Sunday), their parents went to work and when they returned home, their three children were missing. Police went to the spot. This morning a Sub-Inspector went to the spot again. He found the bodies in the trunk."

The bodies were found when neighbours opened the trunk that was lying outside the house. The bodies were sent for post-mortem.

House owner Surinder Singh told the media that the murder suspect, who was staying at his residence for nearly two and a half months, was a habitual drinker and had been told to vacate the accommodation.