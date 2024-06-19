Bomb explosion: BJP accuses CPI(M) of trying to destroy peaceful atmosphere in Kannur

Thiruvananthapuram: The BJP on Wednesday took potshots at the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala over the bomb explosion in which an 86-year-old man died in politically volatile Kannur district and raised suspicion that the Marxist party leadership was deliberately trying to destroy the peaceful atmosphere in the region. According to police, Velayudhan died when he picked up and tried to open the bomb which he found on an uninhabited property near Thalassery in Kannur district where he had gone to collect coconuts on Tuesday.

The saffron party alleged that the CPI (M) was trying to trigger tension to overcome the crisis that had been caused by the setback in the recent Lok Sabha polls. BJP state chief K Surendran said several anti-social activities had been reported in the place where the bomb blast had occurred and the Left party's leadership was well aware of it. Referring to the death of the elderly man, he further said the blast occurred where drug trade and other illegal activities take place. He alleged that bombs were made with the knowledge of the leaders of the Marxist party. "The death of the elderly man in a bomb blast in Kannur and the killing of a CPI (M) worker in Panur during the time of election should be thoroughly investigated," he said. Both the incidents took place in party villages, Surendran alleged during a press conference here.

The leader further said the CPI(M) was going through a tough time in the state after its debacle in the recent Lok Sabha polls. The internal conflicts in the party and resentment (among cadres) against the leadership's corruption are also haunting the Marxist party, he alleged. "So, we doubt whether the party leadership itself is deliberately masterminding such activities and trying to push Kannur into a tense atmosphere like in the past through violence and bomb explosions," Surendran said. Incidents like the explosion were reaffirming the doubts that the CPI(M) leadership was deliberately trying to destroy the peaceful atmosphere in Kannur, he said and demanded a comprehensive probe into the incident. The police said Velayudhan was seriously injured in the explosion and was rushed to the Thalassery Cooperative Hospital, but his life could not be saved. A senior police officer in Kannur district told reporters that according to the preliminary investigations, it appeared to be a crude bomb.