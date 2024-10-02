Live
Just In
Bombay HC Criticizes SIT For Failing To Arrest School Officials In Sexual Assault Case
The Bombay High Court expressed strong disapproval of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday for their failure to arrest the chairman and secretary of a Badlapur school. These officials stand accused of neglecting to report a sexual assault that occurred on school premises on August 12 and 13.
Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Prithviraj Chavan questioned the SIT's competence, stating, "The police typically go to great lengths to apprehend suspects. How have they failed to arrest these two? Are they waiting for them to secure anticipatory bail?"
Maharashtra Advocate General Birendra Saraf defended the SIT's efforts, detailing various measures taken to locate the accused, Uday Kotwal and Tushar Apate. These include forming specialized teams, involving the Thane police, questioning associates, monitoring social media, and searching properties.
The court also addressed issues regarding victim compensation and transparency in the investigation. Lawyers for the victims reported delays in disbursing monetary compensation and lack of access to crucial documents, including the chargesheet against the main accused, Akshay Shinde, who was later killed in a police encounter.
The bench emphasized the legal requirement to keep victims informed about case progress and ordered the police to promptly share all relevant details with the victims. This case highlights ongoing challenges in handling sensitive sexual assault cases and ensuring accountability in the justice system.