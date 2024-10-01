Live
- 'Sleepless nights for Cong...', Assam CM on Priyank Kharge questioning state's ecosystem for semiconductor plants
- Maruti Suzuki India sells over 1.84 lakh vehicles in August, exports up
- Today's gathering shows result of Haryana polls, says PM Modi
- Bombay HC upholds death sentence for Kolhapur man who killed, 'cannibalised' mom
- Philippines: Super typhoon Krathon leaves two dead, affects 77,000
- I would stop everything to watch Rishabh Pant bat, says Ian Bell
- 'Rebellious kid' Shraddha Rangarh, aspiring cricketer turned martial artist, bags 4 medals at WAKO World Cup
- Chirag Paswan inspects flood-affected Saharsa in Bihar
- Football: Che Adams in, John McGinn out as Scotland name squad for UEFA Nations League matches
- Yemen's Houthis claim drone raid on Israel
Just In
Bombay High Court Denies Bail To School Officials In Badlapur Sexual Assault Case
- Court rejects pre-arrest bail for school chairman and secretary, citing negligence in reporting the incident.
- SIT criticized for failing to apprehend accused trustees in ongoing investigation.
The Bombay High Court has refused to grant pre-arrest bail to the chairman and secretary of a school in Badlapur, Maharashtra, where two minor girls were allegedly sexually assaulted by a male attendant. Justice RN Laddha ruled that there was prima facie evidence suggesting the officials were aware of the incident before August 16 but failed to report it to authorities.
The court emphasized the severe psychological impact such trauma can have on minors, stating, "The victims are minors. The trauma they have endured can profoundly affect their adolescent years, leaving them with lasting psychological scars."
Justice Laddha noted that the delay in lodging the case was primarily due to the officials' negligence. The court also pointed out the absence of CCTV footage from the day of the incident, raising further concerns about the school's handling of the situation.
In a separate development, a division bench of the High Court criticized the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for its inability to apprehend two accused school trustees who remain at large. Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan questioned the police's efforts, expressing surprise at their failure to arrest the suspects given their usual tenacity in such cases.
Advocate General Birendra Saraf assured the court that all efforts were being made to locate and arrest the absconding trustees. The court has scheduled the next hearing for October 23, maintaining its suo motu cognizance of the case initiated in August.
This case has sparked widespread concern and led to protests in the region, prompting the Maharashtra government to mandate the installation of CCTV cameras in all schools across the state.