Bombay High Court quashes orders putting curbs on elderly film, TV artistes

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday quashed two government resolutions issued by the Maharashtra government that barred film and TV artistes and crew members above 65 years of age, from going to work to studios or outdoor sets during the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

A bench of Justices SJ Kathawalla and RI Chagla set aside the GRs (government resolutions) issued on May 30 and June 23 by the stat government. The bench, however, said that "all other advisories applicable for all persons above 65 years of age, will be applicable for those above 65 years of age working in the film and TV industry."

The bench's judgement came in two petitions, one by film and TV artist Pramod Pandey (70), and another by the Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association, filed through advocate Ashok Saorogi.

Both petitioners had challenged the state resolutions issued under its ;Mission Begin Again' initiative that barred TV and film cast and crew from sets and studious.