Bone chilling dry cold in Kashmir, Jammu faces unusually low temps

Bone chilling intense dry cold gripped Kashmir while unusually low temperatures affected the life in Jammu on Monday.

The 40-day long period of harsh winter cold, locally known as the ‘Chillai Kalan’ started on December 21 and will end on January 30. It is during this period that Kashmir receives sufficient snowfall to replenish perennial water reservoirs in the mountains which sustain rivers, streams, lakes and springs during the summer months.

The Chillai Kalan has unfortunately gone so far without any noticeable snowfall.

Without any prospect of snowfall in near future, Srinagar’s minimum temperature dropped to minus 5.3 on Monday while Gulmarg recorded minus 4 and Pahalgam minus 6.9.

Leh town of Ladakh region had minus 16.7 and Kargil minus 12.4.

Jammu city had 5 as the minimum temperature on Monday while the maximum temperature was 7.8 in Jammu on Sunday, both wide below normal.

Katra had 3, Batote 2.2, Bhaderwah 0.2 and Banihal minus 1 as the night’s lowest temperature.