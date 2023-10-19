Border Security Force Jawan Commits Suicide After Learning About His Wife's Suicide In Jammu & Kashmir

A tragic incident unfolded as a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, stationed in Jammu and Kashmir, took his own life upon learning of his wife's suicide in Rajasthan. The couple, Anshu Yadav (24) and Rajendra Yadav (28), had been married for just eight months. The distressing event was triggered by a heated argument over the phone, which eventually led to the wife's decision to end her life.



Anshu Yadav, a resident of Dheerpur village in Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror district, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her home on Tuesday night. Subsequently, upon receiving the heartbreaking news of his wife's passing, Rajendra Yadav, a BSF head constable stationed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara, tragically took his own life using his service revolver.

Rajesh Meena, the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Harsaura police station in Kotputli-Behror district, revealed that the woman's body was handed over to her family following a post-mortem examination. It has come to light that the dispute between the couple during their phone conversation may have been the catalyst for Anshu Yadav's decision to take her own life.

The body of Rajendra Yadav is expected to be brought to Jaipur. Anshu Yadav and Rajendra Yadav, who were married for only eight months, found themselves caught in a heartbreaking and tragic sequence of events.

In response to this unfortunate incident, the police have registered a case under section 176 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (pertaining to inquest proceedings) and have entrusted the investigation to the sub-divisional officer.