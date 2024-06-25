Live
Boundaries of three Uttar Pradesh cities to be expanded: Official
The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to expand the boundaries of the state's three big cities -- Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Prayagraj, an official said.
Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to expand the boundaries of the state's three big cities -- Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Prayagraj, an official said.
According to a government spokesperson, a number of villages will be included in the Development Authorities of these cities.
In another important decision, the proposal to give life imprisonment to those who leak the question paper in Uttar Pradesh has also been approved by the Cabinet.
Under this, a fine of up to Rs 1 crore will be imposed on those found guilty of leaking the paper. For this, the ordinance of the proposed law has been approved by the Yogi Adityanath-led government.
The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has also approved the proposal to allot free land near Shakumbhari Devi temple to the Tourism Department.
Along with this, the proposal to lease Rahi tourist house in Amethi, Bulandshahr, Barabanki and Sitapur has also been passed.
The Cabinet has passed the proposal to build helipads on PPP model in Lucknow, Prayagraj and Kapilvastu.
The proposal to reuse ancient heritage (Barsana Jal Mahal Mathura, Shukla Talab Kanpur) on PPP model has also been passed.
The Yogi Adityanath government has further approved the proposal to give land to Paramhans Yogananda Sthal in Gorakhpur to make it a tourist destination.
In Ayodhya, the Tata Group will build a temple museum at a cost of about Rs 750 crore from CSR fund and the Tourism Department will give land for free on lease for 90 years.
Both these proposals have also been passed by the Cabinet.