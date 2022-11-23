Boy From Madhya Pradesh Is Suffering From Rare Skin Disease

A boy from Madhya Pradesh who has 'werewolf syndrome,' which is a rare disease, claims that his classmates are afraid of him as they are living in a myth that he'll bite them. Lalit has hair covering every inch of his body. His classmates refer to him as "monkey boy" and claim they worry he'll bite them.



Hypertrichosis was discovered in Lalit Patidar, a student from the village of Nandleta, when he was just six years old. Hypertrichosis is characterised by excessive hair growth on the body as a whole.

However, i nly 50 persons are thought to have had this disease and is suffering since the Middle Ages due to how uncommon it is.

He claimed that he has always had this hair. His parents claim that the doctor had shaved him off at birth, but he claims that he didn't notice anything unusual about himself until he was about six or seven years old.

He noticed then that he was developing hair like no one else he knew, all over his body. Lalit said that since then, he has learned that it's because he has a disorder called hypertrichosis.

It is uncommon, and as far as he is aware, just fifty people worldwide have experienced this. He also remarked that his family has no history of having hair growth issues.

Meanwhile, he is an inspiration as he never laid himself down because of the particular disease. He has accepted the fact in a good way that he is unique but however his parents are worried about his condition.