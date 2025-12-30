Boy guards dead father in bitter cold

Bhubaneswar: A five-year-old boy spent the entire night alone in a forested area amid bone-chilling cold, guarding his dead father and unconscious mother before seeking help from others. The incident took place in Deogarh district and came to light when the little boy was found on the road near the forest seeking help from the passersby on Sunday morning.

His parents, Dushmant Majhi and Rinki Majhi, residents of Jianantapali village under Kundheigola police station, had consumed pesticide over a domestic dispute while returning home on a motorcycle, police said. They parked the motorcycle by the roadside and walked about a kilometre into the forest, where they allegedly consumed a poisonous substance, police said.

“While Dushmant died within an hour, his wife Rinki fell unconscious. The little son watched them lying on the ground. The boy guarded his parents all night and sought help from people by coming to the road after sunrise,” Deogarh Additional Superintendent of Police Dhiraj Chopdar said.

The ASP said the woman also died later during treatment at Chhendipada hospital in neighbouring Angul district. “The child was in good health and handed over to his grandparents after preliminary treatment,” he said. The ASP said further investigation was underway.