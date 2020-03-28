Brahma Kumaris' chief Dadi Janki passes away at 104

Jaipur: Rajyogini Dadi Janki, the chief of Brahma Kumaris Sansthan, the world's largest spiritual organisation run by women, passed away at the age of 104 after prolonged illness.

She breathed her last at 2 am on Friday at a hospital in Mount Abu. She was suffering from respiratory and stomach-related problems for the last two months, an official statement said.

Her last rites will be performed on Friday at a ground located in Shanti Van campus of Brahma Kumaris headquarters.

PM Modi expressed grief over her demise. "Rajyogini Dadi Janki Ji served society with diligence. She toiled to bring a positive difference in the lives of others," he tweeted.

The PM said her efforts towards empowering women were noteworthy. "My thoughts are with her countless followers in this sad hour. Om Shanti," he wrote.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan expresses grief

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday condoled the demise of Rajyogini Dadi Janki. The Governor, in a statement said, Dadi Jankiji had helped millions of people to lead a positive life and spread the message of peace.