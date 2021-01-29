BREAKING: Explosion reported near Israeli embassy in Delhi

New Delhi: The blasts on Friday evening near the Israeli embassy in the country's capital Delhi led to brief chaos. The blast site is about one and a half km from Vijay Chowk where the President, Prime Minister and Vice President were present for the Beating Retreat ceremony. According to DCP Central Singhal, it was a minor blast and no one was injured. Some cars suffered damage due to the explosion.



The Police said that the explosive, suspected to be an IED, was left on the floor, wrapped in a plastic bag where four to five cars parked near it was damaged. According to the information, the fire department received a blast at Abdul Kalam Road at 5:11 pm, A large number of police personnel are present in the area and the area has been cordoned off.

As soon as the information was received, three fire tenders and Delhi Police reached the spot. Glasses of nearby four-wheelers were broken due to the explosion. From the initial investigation, it seems that this explosion was carried out to create a sensation. It is a matter of relief that neither the injured nor the property has been damaged due to this.