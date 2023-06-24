Live
- TN: Poacher held with 55 country bombs, hunt on for accomplice
- Rajamahendravaram: 1,283 children receive Bangaru Konda kits
- Guntur: Full day schools from June 26
- Youth stabbed by neighbour in Delhi
- MP Police on symbolic protest against transfer of 2 policemen, Kamal Nath lends support
- India, US decide to end six trade disputes
- Space balloon to be launched tomorrow Olympic Run in Vijayawada tomorrow
- Markets down for 2nd session
- Amit Shah wraps up 2-day J&K visit
- Anil Sunkara raises bar on ‘Bholaa Shankar’ teaser
Bridge caves in in Bihar's Kishanganj
The bridge was constructed on the Mechi river near Gori village on NH 327E connecting Katihar and Kishanganj districts.
Patna: Close on the heels of the Aguwani Ghat Khagaria bridge collapse, a portion of another bridge has caved-in in Bihar's Kishanganj district.
The bridge was constructed on the Mechi river near Gori village on NH 327E connecting Katihar and Kishanganj districts.
The construction of the bridge was done by GR infra Limited. It has six spans sunk after the deterioration of the pillars.
Following its collapse, the district administration has stopped the movement on this bridge.
Police officials have been deployed on both sides to prevent motorists travelling on the bridge.
Earlier, an under construction bridge in Bihar Khagaria district collapsed on June 4 led to massive criticism of the Bihar government.
The matter is in the court and the construction company of Khagaria bridge named SP Singla is facing the heat of state government.