Bring honest AAP to power in Rajasthan: Arvind Kejriwal

Jaipur: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the Congress and the BJP have alternately worked to loot the state for years and they are fighting for power and not for the people. The Congress has ruled Rajasthan for 48 years and the BJP for 18 years, they cannot say they were not given a chance, the AAP national convenor said, exhorting people to bring his "honest party" to power in the state which goes to polls later this year. Kejriwal was addressing a gathering during a 'Tiranga Yatra' from Sanganeri Gate to Ajmeri Gate. He was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

"The Congress and the BJP have alternately worked to loot the state. This time, vote for an honest party and bring the AAP to power. We do not know politics but we know how to build good schools, construct roads, provide water, free electricity and health facilities," Kejriwal told the gathering.

"Going by this trend, this time it is the BJP's turn. They will come and say bring the double-engine government to power.

This is their code word for double corruption. I have seen it in Karnataka where corruption has doubled," he said. Vote for the BJP and the Congress if you want filth, drama and corruption, he said.