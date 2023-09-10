BRO to construct world's highest fighter airfield in Ladakh's Nyoma

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) will construct the world's highest fighter airfield in the Nyoma region of Ladakh, an official statement said on Sunday. BRO said that the foundation stone of the project will be laid by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh from Devak Bridge on September 12.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), BRO said," BRO India will be constructing World's highest fighter airfield at Nyoma in Ladakh. Shilanyas of this project will be done by Hon'ble Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh on 12 Sep 23 from Devak Bridge in Jammu. Jai Hind! Jai BRO!!" Earlier, Border Roads Organisation chief Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry said that India will beat China in the next two to three years as the Narendra Modi-led NDA government is proactively working towards developing infrastructure along the 3,488 Km stretch of the Line of Actual Control.

He said 295 projects have been completed worth Rs 11,000 crore in last 2-3 years. Comparing the ruling dispensation with the previous governments regarding infrastructure development along borders, the BRO chief said that China started their push for infrastructure development all along LAC much before India, and a decade ago, our thinking about infrastructure development along the 3,488 Km stretch was a little bit defensive.

"But now the present government has changed this thinking and policy and is supporting us with a budget along with all other vehicles and machines to accelerate our work all along the LAC," he said. Highlighting the budget earmarked for the development of infrastructure along the LAC by the Central government in recent years, Chaudhry said, "In 2008, our budget used to be approximately Rs 3,000 crore. In 2017 it increased to Rs 5000-6000 crore. In 2019, it went up to Rs 8,000 crore and increased thereafter. And in the last year around Rs 12,340 crore were spent."