Brother, sister remain unmarried to take care of each other

Berhampur: A brother forgoes his marriage to take care of his unmarried sister after the death of their parents. The sister too refuses marriage proposal for the sake of her brother.

This is a real-life story of Barik Lochan Singh Patra (80) and his sister Biraja Kumari Singh Patra (75), who lives in remote Keredango village under Nuagada block in Gajapati district.

When their parents were alive decades ago, they had arranged the marriage of Biraja. But she refused the proposal for the sake of her brother Barik. Their parents passed away subsequently and Barik remained bachelor ever since to take care of his sister. This grey-haired brother-sister duo is an example among the locals as both of them have recognised each other’s ‘sacrifice.’

The two have no problem living and taking care of each other. They couldn't have had a more amicable relationship.

“Most of the elderly die due to long-term chronic illnesses. But we don’t have any such fear,” said Biraja. “I always pray to God to bless us and keep my brother in good health,” she said.

The brother-sister duo is mentally strong and always ready to serve each other, live under acute poverty. They live in a damaged cottage. However, the villagers have supported them with polythene and they are now able to cook food in their house.

They live on a meager monthly old age pension of Rs 500 and 5-kg rice under PDS. But they never beg for alms. “Old age has forced us to remain indoors and we are not able to work hard to earn something”, said Barik. “But we still feel strong to live without losing hope,” he said.

Though the villagers have appealed to the Panchayat Extension Officer (PEO) of Keredango to allot them a house, it is mired in the red-tapism. However, the Nuagada BDO has instructed the Keredango PEO to look into it.