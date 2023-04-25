BRS to contest panchayat polls

Aurangabad: BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao said if the people of Maharashtra want to see Telangana-type of development in their state, they should ensure that BRS candidates win the panchayat elections.



He said vote for the pink party and see how your fortunes will change. Panchayats are the most important components of India and change has to begin from the grassroot level not from cities. If BRS comes to power in panchayats it will usher in the kind of changes it had brought in Telangana after the new state was carved in 2014. He said once this change starts, leaders will come to you instead of you running after the leaders.

He said the mindless policies of the Union Government were leading to a situation where the poor were getting poorer and the rich richer. Dalits continue to suffer. He said BRS would implement schemes like Dalit Bandhu. He said people want water, power and employment. They are not asking for gold biscuits. Just because the successive governments including the BJP had no direction and no goal the country was groping in the dark.

A country which has the highest population in the world was "aimless," people should understand who is responsible for such a pathetic situation, he said. He said if people do not realise this and continue to remain silent, there would be no remedy and the problems cannot be solved. "Agar ghee seedhi ungli se nahi nikalti hai tho ulti ungli se nikalna padta hai," he added.