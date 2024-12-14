Exciting Return of Santosh Trophy Football Tournament Kicks Off in Hyderabad

After nearly 57 years, the prestigious Santosh Trophy football competition commenced today atSrinidhi Football Club in Hyderabad. The opening match saw the Manipur team triumph over the Services team with a narrow 1-0 victory.

The tournament was officially inaugurated by key figures including Sports Authority Chairman, Shivsena Reddy, and Managing Director Smt. Soni Baladevi, along with All India Football Federation Secretary General Anil Kumar, Telangana Football Association Secretary GP Falguna, and Deputy Directors Ashok Kumar and Smt. Sujatha. The inauguration marks a thrilling moment for football enthusiasts, signaling the return of one of the country's premier football competitions to the city.

In addition to the Manipur vs. Services match, the clash between Telangana and Rajasthan ended in a 1-1 draw. The day's excitement will continue with another match scheduled between West Bengal and Jammu & Kashmir at 7:30 PM.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Sports Authority Chairman expressed his enthusiasm for hosting the Santosh Trophy in Hyderabad after such a long hiatus. He highlighted the importance of this tournament in conjunction with the Intercontinental Cup and FIFA friendly matches in reviving the legacy of Hyderabad's football and positioning Telangana as a vibrant hub for national and international sporting events.

Looking ahead, tomorrow's fixtures in Group B include:

- *Kerala vs. Goa* at 9 AM

- *Tamil Nadu vs. Meghalaya* at 2:30 PM

- *Delhi vs. Odisha* at 7:30 PM

All matches leading up to the quarter-finals will take place at Srinidhi Football Club in Aziznagar, with the semi-finals set for December 29 and the grand finale on December 31 at Gachibowli Stadium.











































