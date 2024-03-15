BS Yediyurappa Announces Jagadish Shettar's Candidacy For Belagavi In Upcoming Lok Sabha Election

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa revealed on Friday that Jagadish Shettar, who recently reconnected with the BJP after departing from the Congress, is set to contest from Belagavi in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. Yediyurappa expressed his confidence in Shettar's candidacy, stating that he convinced Shettar to run for the seat and believes he will secure victory by a significant margin.

Shettar's journey saw him switch from the BJP to the Congress after being denied a ticket by the BJP in the May 2023 Karnataka Assembly election. Despite being fielded by the Congress from the Hubballi-Dharwad constituency, Shettar faced defeat. Subsequently, he was appointed as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) by the Congress. However, in January, Shettar resigned from the Congress and rejoined the BJP.

A senior Lingayat leader who has held various portfolios in Karnataka, Shettar's candidacy from Belagavi underscores the BJP's strategic positioning in the region. The BJP's initial list of 20 Lok Sabha poll candidates from Karnataka reflects significant changes, including the dropping of nine sitting MPs. Notable candidates include Prahlad Joshi from Hubballi-Dharwad and Basavaraj Bommai from Haveri.

Despite Shettar's nomination, party insiders suggest that securing the Belagavi seat might be challenging due to the dominance of the Panchamashali sect of Lingayats, to which Shettar belongs.