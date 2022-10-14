  • Menu
BSF shoots down drone from Pakistan

Highlights

A drone from Pakistan was shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF) Punjab's Ajnala sector close to Indo-Pakistan border on Friday, officials said.

It was carrying a consignment from Pakistan to India.

Senior BSF officials, including the Deputy Inspector General of Police, reached the spot. A search operation has been launched in the area.

