  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab, 10 kg heroin seized

File Pic
x

File Pic

Highlights

The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a Pakistani drone close to the international border in Punjab's Amritsar early Monday and recovered nine yellow packets of contraband.

The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a Pakistani drone close to the international border in Punjab's Amritsar early Monday and recovered nine yellow packets of contraband.

The weight of the heroin was found to be 10 kg with packing material.

In a tweet, the BSF said, "BSF troops foiled another smuggling attempt through Pak drone. Vigilant BSF troops fired at the drone coming from Pak and brought it down. Drone carrying 9 packets suspected to be heroin (10.670 kg) in a bag were also recovered."

The troops sounded an alert.

Punjab shares a 553-km barbed-wire fenced international border with Pakistan which is under the vigil of nearly 135 BSF battalions. The drug network operates along the Afghanistan-Pakistan-India route.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X