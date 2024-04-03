BSF trooper found dead in J&K's Baramulla

Srinagar: A BSF trooper was found dead in J&K's Baramulla district on Wednesday, officials said.

Officials said that the trooper, identified as Constable Rutumani of the 143rd Battalion, and hailing from Assam, was found lying in a pool of blood at the sentry's post at an office in Baramulla.

Police said inquest proceedings have been started and after medico-legal formalities, the body was shifted to the government medical college and hospital in Baramulla.

Investigation has been started to ascertain the details of the incident.