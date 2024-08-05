Live
- Saheb Malik and Vaidehi Chintan Desai Unveil a New Entertainer: Trailer Out for "Natvar Urfe NTR"
- Did you make thousands of crores by growing potatoes, onions, DCM asks Kumaraswamy
- Clear illegal resorts first; future generations will not forgive if we don’t wake up now: Minister Khandre
- Paris Olympics: Imane Khelif targets gold, asks for an end to 'gender bullying'
- SIMBAA set for release August 9th
- Wayanad disaster: 31 unidentified bodies, 158 body parts to be interred after prayer
- Task force to set up steel plant in Keonjhar
- Engineer with 85 plots arrested
- CM to release AP vision document on Oct 2
- Dr Chinara’s body reaches home
Just In
BSKY beneficiaries can avail of GJAY scheme: Mahaling
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling said all Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) beneficiaries will continue to get...
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling said all Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) beneficiaries will continue to get benefits under the new health scheme Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana (GJAY). The minister on Saturday said the GJAY, the new health scheme of the BJP government in Odisha, will be initiated after the appropriation bill for the 2024-25 budget is passed in the Assembly in September.
He said people will continue to get benefits of the existing BSKY health scheme till the new scheme GJAY is implemented in a phased manner. While presenting the budget for the 2024-25 in the Assembly, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had announced that the BSKY will be replaced by the GJAY.
Mahaling said the BSKY beneficiaries will continue to avail the facilities in all government and private hospitals for now.
He said the government is taking all steps in this direction.
The State government has allocated Rs 5,450 crore in the budget for GJAY, which is set to replace the BSKY health scheme launched by the previous BJD regime.
Over 96.50 families, including both BPL and APL families in the State, are availing the benefits of the BSKY. The beneficiaries are getting cashless treatment to the people under BSKY.
The minister also said that steps will be taken to make available anti-rabies vaccine in all hospitals and medical colleges across the State. Arrangements will also be made for vaccinating stray dogs through joint efforts by the Housing and Urban Development and Health departments, he said. The aim is to eliminate rabies in the State as the Centre has launched the National Action Plan for Dog Mediated Rabies Elimination (NAPRE)
by 2030.