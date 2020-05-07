Buddha Purnima: PM Modi Hails Role Of Corona Warriors

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended the role of COVID warriors across the globe in the fight against Coronavirus pandemic. PM Modi while conveying his greetings on the occasion of Buddha Purnima on Thursday in a special address reminded the nation of the selfless service being performed by corona warriors from diverse fields.

PM Modi pointed out that there are thousands of people who are working round the clock to help others, maintain law and order, curing the sick and striving to maintain cleanliness. They are doing so by sacrificing their own comfort, he observed. The Prime Minister said that all such people deserve the honour and appreciation of the nation.

PM Modi described Buddha as a symbol of both the realisation and self-realisation of India. He added that India is working to serve humanity with this self-realisation and that it would continue to do so. He said that the selfless service being done by corona warriors was in conformity with the teachings of the Buddha. He pointed out that Lord Buddha belonged to the whole of mankind.

Praising the role of corona warriors in the fight against the global pandemic, the Prime Minister said that all of us have to fight together to defeat this virus. He added that India stands firmly in support of all, who are in trouble without any sense of discrimination, across the globe.

PM Modi said that he would have liked to participate in Buddha Purnima programmes personally but the situation being such due to the coronavirus pandemic, he could not do so.