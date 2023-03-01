Building In Delhi Collapsed After Allegedly Catching Fire

Today on Roshanara Road in north Delhi, a structure burned to the ground before collapsing. Before the three-story building collapsed unexpectedly, some firefighters can be seen standing close by in a video of the incident. The police reported that nobody was hurt.

About 11:50 a.m., a fire broke out in the Jaipur Golden Transport logistics company's premises. To put out the fire, the fire service dispatched at least 18 trucks. When the structure collapsed, they were still working to put out the fire. The structure totally collapsed in less than five seconds, sending up a large plume of black smoke.

Furthermore, the cause of the fire is being investigated, according to officials.

Meanwhile, few months back a significant fire in Delhi's Chandni Chowk wholesale market resulted in the burning of about 100 businesses. Firefighters battled to put out a large fire at Chandni Chowk's Bhagirath Palace, which caused damage to almost 200 stores. According to a senior police officer, the majority of the 200 stores destroyed by fire in the wholesale market sold electronic appliances. The officer also said a case has been filed under IPC sections 285 and 336 against unidentified people.