Building In Delhi Collapsed After Allegedly Catching Fire
- Today on Roshanara Road in north Delhi, a structure burned to the ground before collapsing.
- The structure totally collapsed in less than five seconds, sending up a large plume of black smoke.
Today on Roshanara Road in north Delhi, a structure burned to the ground before collapsing. Before the three-story building collapsed unexpectedly, some firefighters can be seen standing close by in a video of the incident. The police reported that nobody was hurt.
Furthermore, the cause of the fire is being investigated, according to officials.
Meanwhile, few months back a significant fire in Delhi's Chandni Chowk wholesale market resulted in the burning of about 100 businesses. Firefighters battled to put out a large fire at Chandni Chowk's Bhagirath Palace, which caused damage to almost 200 stores. According to a senior police officer, the majority of the 200 stores destroyed by fire in the wholesale market sold electronic appliances. The officer also said a case has been filed under IPC sections 285 and 336 against unidentified people.