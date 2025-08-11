Bus overturns on Rajasthan highway; 1 dead, many hurt

Live
Jaipur: A man was killed and several others were injured after a tyre of a bus burst, causing it to overturn on the Beawar-Jodhpur highway on Sunday morning, police said.
“A woman and a child lost an arm in the mishap. Passers-by helped rescue the passengers trapped inside the bus,” Beawar police station in-charge Jitendra Faujdar said.
The incident occurred when a private bus was travelling from Haridwar to Jodhpur.
Following a tyre burst, the bus overturned, leaving one man dead and several injured.
The deceased was identified as Moda (45), police said.
The injured were rushed to Amrit Kaur Hospital in Bewar and are undergoing treatment.
The driver and conductor were arrested, and the bus was seized by the police.
“Preliminary investigation suggests a possible road engineering defect. This is the third accident in the area this week,” the officer said, adding that a detailed probe is underway.