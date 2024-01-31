Live
- Ratha Sapthami celebrations at Tirumala on Feb 16
- Government Slashes Mobile Phone Components Import Duty Ahead of Budget 2024
- ACB takes former director of HMDA into custody
- Brake failed RTC bus rams into 2 autos, bikes and cars
- Students' innovative construction waste solution wins ‘Smart India Hackathon 2023’
- Businessman From Guwahati To Build 190-Ft Statue Of Prime Minister Modi in Assam
- Upset over husband getting second married, woman ends life
- 4 Common Cervical Cancer Myths You Need to Stop Believing
- Mahalakshmi scheme turns Mahapapam scheme for conductors and drivers of RTC
- TTD Chairman inspects Sanatana Dharmic conference to be held from February 3
Just In
Businessman From Guwahati To Build 190-Ft Statue Of Prime Minister Modi in Assam
Highlights
An Assamese businessman from Guwahati has embarked on a mission to build a gigantic bronze statue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The structure is a...
An Assamese businessman from Guwahati has embarked on a mission to build a gigantic bronze statue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The structure is a dream of businessman Nabin Chandra Bora, who swears by PM Modi.
Bora was inspired by a letter of appreciation from the Prime Minister's office to go ahead with the project, work of which will start this year itself.
The statue will be built on Bora's own land near the main bus stand in Guwahati's Jalukbari. The three-day Bhoomi Pujan started from Monday.
The statue with a budget of around Rs 200 crore all from his own earnings. He said the statue will be installed on a base of 60 feet. The total height including this 60 feet will be 250 feet.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS