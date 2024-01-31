Businessman From Guwahati To Build 190-Ft Statue Of Prime Minister Modi in Assam

An Assamese businessman from Guwahati has embarked on a mission to build a gigantic bronze statue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The structure is a dream of businessman Nabin Chandra Bora, who swears by PM Modi.

Bora was inspired by a letter of appreciation from the Prime Minister's office to go ahead with the project, work of which will start this year itself.

The statue will be built on Bora's own land near the main bus stand in Guwahati's Jalukbari. The three-day Bhoomi Pujan started from Monday.

The statue with a budget of around Rs 200 crore all from his own earnings. He said the statue will be installed on a base of 60 feet. The total height including this 60 feet will be 250 feet.