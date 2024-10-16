Bypolls to 48 Assembly, 2 LS seats on Nov 13, 20

New Delhi: Bypollsto 48 Assembly and two Lok Sabha seats will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, and the results will be declared on November 23, along with the results of the Maharashtra and Jharkhand polls, the Election Commission announced on Tuesday.

Byelections will be held for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala, as well as 47 Assembly seats in 13 states on November 13 and Nanded in Maharashtra and Uttarakhand’s Kedarnath Assembly seat on November 20.

Announcing the poll schedule for the bypolls, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that the notification for the polls would be issued on October 18 and 22, respectively, paving the way for nominations, and the last date would be October 25 and 29, respectively. Scrutiny will be held on October 28 and 30, respectively and the last date of withdrawal will be October 30 and November 4.