CAA Protests: Internet Suspended In Parts Of UP, Security Beefed Up

Lucknow: Authorities decided to suspend internet services in towns and cities across Uttar Pradesh including Lucknow, Agra, Bulandshahr, Sambhal, Ghaziabad, Shamli, Mathura and Meerut, as a precautionary measure. It may be recalled that violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) broke out last week in various parts of UP which left more than 15 people killed and 200 security personnel injured. This time around, the Yogi Adityanath government is taking firm steps to avoid a repeat of the situation by tightening security in many parts of UP.

Apart from security being beefed up in many towns and cities across the state, patrolling has also been intensified. The UP government has ensured that paramilitary forces will standby and drone cameras are likely to be used by the state police in many districts. Security forces are reported to be taking every step to ensure that the Friday prayers in the state pass off peacefully and that no untoward incident takes place. In Muzaffarnagar police staged a flag march and are keeping a close vigil on the situation to make sure that troublemakers do not disturb peace.

Following violent protests last week, UP chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had vowed to take stern action against rioters by seizing their property. The government had also sent notices identifying those who vandalised property during CAA protests.

The UP chief minister's stand has also come in for sharp criticism by opposition parties and rights activists, while many others have hailed his move.