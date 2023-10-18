Live
Calcutta High Court stays CID enquiry against law college principal
Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday stayed an earlier order from a single-judge bench for a CID probe against the principal of a reported law college in Kolkata.
The order was pronounced by a division bench of Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty and Justice Siddhartha Roy Chowdhury.
On October 12, the single-judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay directed the CID probe against Sunanda Goenka, the principal of Jogesh Chandra Chaudhuri Law College in Kolkata, over allegations of assuming teaching job by submitting forged documents.
Goenka went for an indefinite leave since the day the court ordered the CID probe against her. However, she challenged the order at the division bench of Justices Chakraborty and Roy Chowdhury and it was stayed.
Recently, Justice Gangopadhyay had also ordered for removal of Goenka from the chair of the principal of the said college. However, order too was stayed by another division bench of Justice Chakraborty and Justice Rai Chattopadhyay.