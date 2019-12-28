'Came like an angel': Cop rescued by Muslim from mob

Firozabad: A policeman in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district was rescued by a man after he was surrounded and beaten by a violent mob during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act last week.

Ajay Kumar, a policeman, had injuries on his hand and head after he was beaten by the violent mob during the December 20 protest in the district.

Hajji Qadir came to Kumar's rescue, took him to his home and later dropped him to the police station after the situation was brought under control.

"Hajji Qadir Sahab took me to his home. I had injuries on one of my fingers and head. He gave me water and his clothes to wear and assured me that I will be safe. He took me to the police station later," Kumar said.

"He came like an angel in my life. Had it not been for him, I would have been killed," he added.

Recalling the incident, Qadir said that he was offering Namaz when he was told that a policeman had been surrounded by the mob.

"He was severely injured, I assured him that I will save him. I didn't know his name at the time. What I did was for humanity," Qadir said.

More than 19 people have been killed in UP so far during protests.

The Yogi Adityanath government has again suspended the internet services in 21 districts of the state till Friday midnight.