Canadian Opposition Leader Vows To Restore Professional Ties With India And Denounces Hinduphobia

Canada's opposition leader, Pierre Poilievre, has pledged to reinstate a "professional relationship" with India should he assume the role of Prime Minister. Poilievre, who leads the Conservative Party, also voiced his concern over the "aggression" faced by Indian diplomats in Canada and the increasing Hinduphobia in the country.



In an interview with Nepalese media outlet Namaste Radio Toronto, Poilievre emphasized the importance of maintaining a professional rapport with the Indian government. He recognized India as the world's largest democracy and stressed the need to handle disagreements while upholding accountability in a professional manner. He stated, "We need a professional relationship with the Indian government. India is the largest democracy on Earth. It's fine to have our disagreements and hold each other accountable, but we have to have a professional relationship, and that is what I will restore when I'm Prime Minister of this country."



Regarding the removal of 41 Canadian diplomats from India, Poilievre criticized the actions of the current Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, accusing him of damaging Canada's international relations. Poilievre argued, "He's so incompetent and unprofessional that now we are in major disputes with almost every major power in the world, and that includes India."



Additionally, Poilievre condemned the pro-Khalistan car rallies that took place in Ottawa, Toronto, and Vancouver, targeting Indian missions. He also expressed his disapproval of the desecration of the Vaishno Devi Hindu temple in Abbotsford, British Columbia, with anti-India posters. Poilievre underscored the Conservative Party's alignment with Hindu values, such as faith, family, and freedom, and denounced any aggression towards Hindu temples and leaders. He further called for criminal charges against those responsible for vandalizing or attacking Hindu temples.



With the latest polls indicating a substantial lead for the Conservative Party, Pierre Poilievre is seen as the favored candidate to become the next Canadian Prime Minister, potentially ousting the incumbent Liberal Party from power.

