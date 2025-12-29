Candle march demands justice for Tripura student killed in Dehradun, leaders slam 'racial attack'

Agartala: Various youth and students’ organisations on Sunday organised a candlelight march in Agartala to protest the brutal assault and subsequent death of Tripura student Angel Chakma in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun.

According to officials, the 24-year-old student, son of a Border Security Force (BSF) constable, succumbed to his injuries on December 26 at a hospital in Dehradun. He was grievously injured after being attacked by a group of miscreants on December 9.

Demanding justice for Angel Chakma, the candle march, organised by the Tipra Indigenous Students Federation (TISF) along with other organisations, began at the Swami Vivekananda Stadium and passed through several parts of the city. Participants urged the Centre to enact stringent laws to ensure the safety and protection of people from the Northeast living in different parts of the country, particularly in north India.

Tipra Motha Party’s (TMP) youth wing, Youth Tipra Federation (YTF) President Suraj Debbarma said that several youths from the Northeast have earlier faced severe assaults and racial discrimination in various states, highlighting the urgent need for stronger safeguards.

The incident also drew sharp condemnation from Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K.Sangma and his party, the National People’s Party (NPP). In a post on his official X account, Sangma described the incident as heartbreaking and unacceptable, stressing that racial violence must not be tolerated.

“People from the Northeast are as Indian as every citizen of this country,” he said, demanding strict punishment for the perpetrators.

NPP’s Working President and former Meghalaya Minister James Sangma termed the incident deeply shocking and called it a wake-up call for stronger legal, institutional and social measures against racial profiling, hate speech and targeted violence. He demanded swift and exemplary action to ensure justice.

Meanwhile, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday spoke with his Uttarakhand counterpart Pushkar Singh Dhami regarding the incident. CM Dhami informed Saha that five accused have been arrested and placed in judicial custody, and further investigation is underway.

Angel Chakma, who was pursuing his studies at a university in Uttarakhand, was allegedly attacked in a racially motivated assault in the Selaqui area of Dehradun on December 9. According to a complaint lodged by his brother, Michael Chakma, the two brothers were stopped by a group of youths, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, leading to an argument that escalated into violence.

The attackers allegedly hurled racial slurs before assaulting them with sharp objects. Angel sustained multiple stab injuries, including deep wounds to his neck and abdomen, and was admitted to the intensive care unit at Graphic Era Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries on December 26.

The mortal remains of Angel Chakma reached Tripura on Saturday. His death has triggered widespread grief and anger across the state, with several student bodies and political leaders, including TMP Supremo Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma, demanding immediate and exemplary punishment for those responsible.