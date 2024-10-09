Can't accept verdict

New Delhi: The election results in Haryana are unexpected and shocking and the Congress cannot accept them, the party said on Tuesday, hours after early leads in its favour turned into a comprehensive victory for the BJP.

Earlier in the day, the Congress had written a letter to the Election Commission, complaining of an "unexplained slowdown" in updating results for the Haryana election. "As you can imagine, this allows bad-faith actors to spin narratives that undermine the process. You can see examples of it already playing out on social media.

Our fear is also that such narratives can then be used by these mala fide actors to influence processes where counting is still underway i.e. in most of the counting centres," senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh wrote.