Capt. Amarinder Singh announces merger of his party with BJP

New Delhi: Close to seven months after losing Punjab assembly elections, former state chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced merger of his party with their political ally Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday. Singh floated Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) after quitting Congress party in November last year

Amarinder Singh met BJP J.P. Nadda met the ex-Congress leader at the party headquarters. Party leaders and union minister Narendra Singh Tomar and union minister Kiren Rijiju formally indicted Singh into the party and expressed confidence that the political leader will keep nation above first.

"Captain Sahab has always kept nation above all. I am delighted to welcome him and his supporters in BJP family on behalf of millions of BJP workers," said Tomar while welcoming Singh.

Tomar further stated since Punjab is a border state, it is important to maintain peace in the state for the security of the nation. Singh announced formation of PLC on November 2, 2021 after a bitter fallout with Congress party.

"Capt Sahib's thought has been similar to that of the BJP, as BJP is the lone political party which considers the nation first and the party after that. Amarinder Singh has also maintained this view all his life. Capt Amarinder coming with the BJP means that he wants peace and security in Punjab. The BJP will be strengthened in Punjab with his joining. This will be a historic step," Tomar added.