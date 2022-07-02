Car Festival held in Keonjhar District

Keonjhar: Sri Sri Baldevajew's Srigundicha Rath Yatra is being held in Keonjhar. Pulling of the chariot started at 5:20 pm and reached Sri Gundicha temple at 6:45 pm.

The morning rituals like abakasha, lugalagi, Dwarpala Puja, Suryapuja, Mangalarpan, Puspanjali, Chakkabhida are concluded at 2:30 pm and Pahandi started at 2:30 pm Chherapahnara was completed at 4:30, the chariot pulling began at about 5:20 p.m.

At around 6:45 pm world's tallest and biggest Rath whose height is 72 feet and width is 45 feet reached Sri Gundicha temple. More than 70 thousand devotees gathered and people from other districts also paid a visit this year.

Keonjhar District Magistrate Ashish Thackeray, SP Mitravanu Mahapatra, Sub Collector cum executive officer of Temple administration Ramachandra Kisku and other senior officials have paid a visit to the car festival.

Journalist Debashis Mishra conducted the car pulling and one Additional SP, Two DSPs, Eight Inspectors, and a police force were deployed in the car festival for smooth functioning. Different organisations have served the pilgrims to provide free Prasad.