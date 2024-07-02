Live
Case filed against LoP Rahul Gandhi in Bihar court over Hindu remarks
A case has been registered in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur court against the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community.
Patna: A case has been registered in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur court against the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community.
The case was filed by Divyanshu Kishore and the court has admitted his plea scheduling the next hearing for July 15.
“LoP Rahul Gandhi has spoken against Hindus in the Lok Sabha. It has hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community across the entire country,” Divyanshu Kishore said.
His lawyer, Sumit Kumar, added that a case has been filed against the LoP Rahul Gandhi. “My client has been hurt by the statement LoP gave against Hindus in the Parliament,” he said.
LoP Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha had said that all great men have advocated for non-violence and ending fear but those (BJP and RSS) who call themselves Hindus only talk about hatred. “Such individuals cannot be considered Hindus,” the LoP said.