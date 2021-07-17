Case started against Gautam Gambhir Foundation and two AAP MLAs

The Delhi Drug Control Department (DDCD) has told the Delhi High Court that, ipurnat has started prosecution in a court against the Gautam Gambhir Foundation and two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs - Imran Hussain and Praveen Kumar - on charges of illegal storage and distribution of anti-Covid drugs during the second wave of the pandemic.

The DDCD in its reply in the form of status report said, "Based on the investigation of the investigation team, the court proceeded against the Gautam Gambhir Foundation, its trustees and CEO under the section 27(b)(2) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. The trial was initiated on July 8 under the provisions of 18(c)."

