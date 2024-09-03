Live
- A Tale of Vanishing Lakes-vi: Jalpally Lake shrinks as land sharks devour it
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 03 September, 2024
- Simhachalam temple hundi nets Rs 2.42 cr
- One Dead, Several Injured in lorry-Bolero vehicle collision in Satya Sai district
- Collector warns of stern action against those violating sand policy rules
- Rains bring much needed relief to farmers
- Netflix head summoned over IC-814 series row
- NDRF Supplies Food to Flood Victims in Helicopter
- Will attack you inside mosques: BJP’s Nitesh
- Governor’s post should be abolished says Singhvi
Just In
Caste Census: RSS open to caste data collection for welfare, not politics
Palakkad: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) said it has no objection to collecting data on specific communities or castes, provided that the...
Palakkad: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) said it has no objection to collecting data on specific communities or castes, provided that the information is used for their welfare and not exploited as a political tool for electoral gains.
Addressing the media here on Monday after a three-day coordination conclave called Samanway Baithak in this district, Sunil Ambekar, RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh, said caste and caste-relations were a “very sensitive issue” for the Hindu society and it is an important issue “for our national unity and integrity”.
He was responding to a query on caste census.
Ambekar said: “So, it should be dealt with “very seriously” and not just on the basis of elections or politics. “So, as RSS thinks, yes, definitely for all welfare activities, addressing to the particular community or caste which is lagging behind and so special attention is needed to some communities and caste. So, for that the government needs the numbers. It is very well practiced. So, the government needs numbers, it takes. Earlier also it has taken. So, it can take it. No problem.”
“But it should be only to address the welfare of those communities and caste. It should not be used as a political tool for electioneering. And so, we put with a caution line for everyone,” Ambekar said.
Ambekar's statement comes amidst campaigning by the Opposition parties-- the Congress, Samajwadi Party and other INDIA bloc allies, seeking to hold a caste census for effective policymaking.