Cattle smuggler held after brief encounter

Gurugram: A team of Haryana Police arrested a cattle smuggler in Palwal district after a brief exchange of fire, in which the accused sustained injuries, officials said. The accused was identified as Irsad, 30, a resident of Kot village in Palwal. He has 16 criminal cases, including attempt to murder, cow slaughter, animal cruelty, and attack on police, registered against him in Nuh and Palwal districts, police said.

According to police, a Palwal police team intercepted the accused on the Hodal-Nawalgarh Road on Tuesday morning. On spotting the police, Irsad tried to flee in his car, but the team managed to block his path. He then tried to escape on foot while opening fire at the police personnel. In retaliatory fire, two bullets hit Israr in his right knee, and he was nabbed, police said.

“It was revealed during the investigation that the accused’s father, Nasru and two brothers, Azad and Taufiq, have more than 50 criminal cases, including cow slaughter and attack on police personnel, registered against them,” Varun Singla, Palwal SP of police, said.