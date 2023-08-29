Live
CBI books bank manager, tout for demanding bribe in lieu of withdrawal of loan amount
New Delhi : Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has lodged an FIR against the branch manager of Aryavart Bank, Beri Branch and a private tout for allegedly demanding bribe from a person for the withdrawal of rupees one lakh of sanctioned loan of rupees two lakh.
A senior CBI official said that a complaint in this respect was received on August 27 at their Lucknow office from one Mukesh Kumar.
In his complaint Kumar alleged the demand of undue advantage by Vinod Dwivedi, private person (tout) at Aryavart Bank, Beri Branch for Branch Manager Awadhesh for allowing the remaining withdrawal of rupees one lakh of sanctioned loan of rupees two lakh.
"The complaint was discreetly verified during which name of branch manager has come up as Balendra Sachan. The discreet verification prima facie substantiated the allegations leveled in the complaint.
We have lodged an FIR under section 120-B of IPC and section 7, 7A of PC Act 8 against Balendra Sachan, Branch Manager and Vinod Dwivedi," said the CBI official. He said that further investigation is underway.