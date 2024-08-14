Live
- Ishaan Khatter experiences thrill of horseback riding on the beach
- Google Pixel 9 Series Launches in India: Prices, Specs, and Features Unveiled
- Villages and Towns in Disarray under Indiramma Rule: KTR
- Work team despatched after river embankment breached in China
- TRAI directs telcos to stop spam calls
- Novel self-powered smart fabric may enhance your health
- BJP’s Jagdambika Pal to head JPC on Waqf Bill
- YS Jagan to hold meeting with party leaders today over MLC election
- CoinEx Wraps Up Sponsorship of Hacker House Goa with Innovative Campaigns
- Kolkata medico’s rape and murder sparks protest by docs across State
Just In
CBI Probes Kolkata Doctor's Murder As Medical Community Protests Nationwide
- CBI begins investigation into trainee doctor's rape-murder at RG Kar Hospital.
- Medical associations across India continue strikes, demanding central protection law.
A CBI team has arrived in Kolkata to probe the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, following a Calcutta High Court order. Meanwhile, medical associations across India, including AIIMS Delhi and FAIMA, continue their protests, demanding a central law to protect healthcare workers.
Key developments:
1. AIIMS residents maintain their strike, keeping emergency services operational.
2. FAIMA and 32 other Resident Doctors' Associations persist with demonstrations.
3. CBI officers have collected case documents from Kolkata Police.
4. Autopsy reveals the victim was strangled and sexually assaulted.
5. A civic volunteer with Kolkata Police has been arrested based on CCTV evidence.
6. Calcutta High Court criticized the hospital for "serious lapses" and transferred the case to CBI.
7. Former hospital principal Sandip Ghosh resigned but was quickly appointed elsewhere, sparking further protests.
8. The court has now placed Ghosh on indefinite leave.
9. The arrested suspect has reportedly confessed to the crime and his history of violent behavior.
The case continues to draw attention to hospital security issues and the need for better protection of medical professionals.