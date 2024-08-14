CBI Probes Kolkata Doctor's Murder As Medical Community Protests Nationwide

A CBI team has arrived in Kolkata to probe the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, following a Calcutta High Court order. Meanwhile, medical associations across India, including AIIMS Delhi and FAIMA, continue their protests, demanding a central law to protect healthcare workers.



Key developments:

1. AIIMS residents maintain their strike, keeping emergency services operational.

2. FAIMA and 32 other Resident Doctors' Associations persist with demonstrations.

3. CBI officers have collected case documents from Kolkata Police.

4. Autopsy reveals the victim was strangled and sexually assaulted.

5. A civic volunteer with Kolkata Police has been arrested based on CCTV evidence.

6. Calcutta High Court criticized the hospital for "serious lapses" and transferred the case to CBI.

7. Former hospital principal Sandip Ghosh resigned but was quickly appointed elsewhere, sparking further protests.

8. The court has now placed Ghosh on indefinite leave.

9. The arrested suspect has reportedly confessed to the crime and his history of violent behavior.

The case continues to draw attention to hospital security issues and the need for better protection of medical professionals.