CBI raids former Union Finance Secretary

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting raids at the premises of former Finance Secretary Arvind Mayaram in Delhi and Jaipur in connection with a Prevention of Corruption Act case.

The raids are currently going on for last six hours. A CBI source said that a few incriminating documents have been recovered in the raids.

As of now, the CBI has not given any official statement on the matter. No arrest has been made so far.

Further details are awaited.

