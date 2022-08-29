CBI to take over Sonali Phogat murder case

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat murder case will be handed over to the CBI. "Haryana Chief Minister has called me and urged me to handover Phogat murder case to the CBI. I have told him that we don't have any problem and we will hand it over to the CBI," Sawant said. He said Phogat's family members have met Haryana CM and demanded handing over the case to the CBI.

Meanwhile, the Goa police have so far arrested five persons in connection with the death of Sonali Phogat, which has now turned into a sensational murder case after a series of shocking revelations.

These five include two of the TikTok star's associates, two drug peddlers and the alleged owner of the restaurant where she partied hours before her death. A Goa court on Sunday remanded three of the accused -- Edwin Nunes, who owns the Curlies restaurant in Goa, and two drug peddlers Dattaprasad Gaonkar and Ramakant Mandrekar -- to police custody for five days.

On Saturday night, the Anjuna police in North Goa arrested drug peddler Rama alias Ramadas Mandrekar for allegedly supplying drugs to another peddler Dattaprasad Gaonkar, who is already in custody in connection with the case.