CBI will investigate Manish Sisodia Bank Locker on 30th August

New Delhi: The Political temperatures are on the rise in the nation's capital Delhi these days,Due to disruptions in excise policy, there is an ongoing war between the party in power and the opposition, i.e. Aam Aadmi Party and Bharatiy Janata Party. On August 19, the CBI raided the Deputy CM's house for 14 hours. Now today Delhi deputy informed through his tweet about the CBI visit in his bank lock tomorrow i.e 30th august.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has informed by tweeting that the CBI is going to visit his bank locker on Tuesday.He tweeted and wrote, "Tomorrow CBI is coming to see our bank locker. Nothing was found at my house on 19th August in 14 hours raid.Nothing will be found in the locker either. Welcome to CBI, I and my family will have full cooperation in the investigation."





कल CBI हमारा बैंक लॉकर देखने आ रही है. 19 अगस्त को मेरे घर पर 14 घंटे की रेड में कुछ नहीं मिला था. लॉकर में भी कुछ नहीं मिलेगा.



CBI का स्वागत है. जाँच में मेरा और मेरे परिवार का पूरा सहयोग रहेगा. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 29, 2022



